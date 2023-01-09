UPAWS partners with veterinary clinics for annual Spay Day

SANDS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - A Marquette County animal shelter is teaming up with veterinary clinics to help pet owners spay and neuter their animals and save money too.

UPAWS and partnering veterinarian offices are once again participating in spay day. It is part of a national campaign and despite its name is more than just one day.

Low-income pet owners in Marquette County can apply to have their animals spayed or neutered for a reduced cost. Each participating vet office will provide services for a different length of time. Surgeries are available for dogs, cats and bunnies on a first come first serve basis.

“National Spay Day USA is a national program and each year we have the opportunity to be a part of the program,” UPAWS Executive Director Bill Brutto said. “I am just fortunate that we do have the opportunity so we can give back to the community.”

Visit the UPAWS website to make an appointment or learn more about participating clinics.

