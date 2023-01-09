The Ultimate Bridal Event returns after “pandemic hiatus”

HARVEY, Mich. (WLUC) - Brides from all around the U.P. met with vendors for the seventh annual Ultimate Bridal Event. It was hosted by A Bride’s Choice at the Ojibwa Casino. It returned this year after a two-year pandemic hiatus.

This event wasn’t just for the bride. Grooms, the wedding party and anyone else involved in wedding planning were welcome to attend the free show.

“There are new couples happening every year so doing an event like this one stop shop is the ultimate mission. If you don’t have any vendors booked, you can walk in here today and book 90 percent of your wedding,” said Jasmine Verbrigghe, the store manager at A Bride’s Choice.

The event hosted more than 30 vendors and about 100 pre-registered brides. With walk ins, organizers hoped to help more than 200 brides plan their weddings.

