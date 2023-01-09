‘This hits so close to home,’: Up North Lodge raising money for woman with cancer

GWINN, Mich. (WLUC) - A spaghetti dinner fundraiser is coming to the Up North Lodge in Gwinn later this month.

On Jan. 22, the restaurant will be raising money for 40-year-old Kari Socia. She was diagnosed with stage four ovarian and lung cancer.

“My mom died at 47 and my niece is 40. This hits so close to home. I love our community. I love how people come out and support us when we need them,” said Dawn Lambert, the Up North Lodge’s Event Coordinator and Socia’s aunt.

Spaghetti meals are $10 a person and kids 5 and under eat free. The event is behind the restaurant in the Events Center.

