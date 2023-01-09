Team “second time around” commits to running Queen City Half Marathon

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Upper Michigan Today’s Elizabeth Peterson and Tia Trudgeon have committed to running the Queen City Half Marathon on July 29.

Kevin Thomsen and Paige Du Bois give them advice on getting started.

But first, stories of the day.

TV6 and FOX UP wishes congratulations to Maria Virch for being recognized as 2022′s employee of the year.

Now back to half marathon training.

Thomsen says being humble and starting small is the key to not getting burnt out.

Peterson and Trudgeon reflect on their participation in the 2022 Marquette Marathon Relay.

With over six months to race day, Peterson and Trudgeon are starting their training with the couch to 5k plan.

Thomsen says when taking a rest day, you should still incorporate some form of physical activity and stretching.

Team second time around is made up of Peterson, Trudgeon, and TV6′s Digital Content Manager MK DiVirgilio.

They say showing up and being consistent is the biggest battle.

You can register for the Queen City Half Marathon here.

