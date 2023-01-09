Team “second time around” commits to running Queen City Half Marathon

The team talks setting realistic goals and starting slow on Upper Michigan Today episode 200
Paige Du Bois and Kevin Thomsen about setting goals and training for the Queen City Half Marathon on Upper Michigan Today episode 200.
Paige Du Bois and Kevin Thomsen about setting goals and training for the Queen City Half Marathon on Upper Michigan Today episode 200.(WLUC)
By Tia Trudgeon
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 11:10 AM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Upper Michigan Today’s Elizabeth Peterson and Tia Trudgeon have committed to running the Queen City Half Marathon on July 29.

Kevin Thomsen and Paige Du Bois give them advice on getting started.

But first, stories of the day.

TV6 and FOX UP wishes congratulations to Maria Virch for being recognized as 2022′s employee of the year.

Lions vs Packers, looking ahead to the Superbowl, congratulations to TV6's Employee of the Year, Reese's ice cream, and mega millions.

Now back to half marathon training.

Thomsen says being humble and starting small is the key to not getting burnt out.

Peterson and Trudgeon reflect on their participation in the 2022 Marquette Marathon Relay.

Kevin Thomsen and Paige Du Bois of Queen City Running Company are helping Tia and Elizabeth prepare for the Queen City Half Marathon.

With over six months to race day, Peterson and Trudgeon are starting their training with the couch to 5k plan.

Thomsen says when taking a rest day, you should still incorporate some form of physical activity and stretching.

Starting small and ending big, Tia and Elizabeth talk about their couch to 5k running plan ahead of the Queen City Half Marathon.

Team second time around is made up of Peterson, Trudgeon, and TV6′s Digital Content Manager MK DiVirgilio.

They say showing up and being consistent is the biggest battle.

Meet "team second time around" and hear their goals for the Queen City Half Marathon.

You can register for the Queen City Half Marathon here.

You can watch Upper Michigan Today on weekdays at 9:00 a.m. on FOX UP.

