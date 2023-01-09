Some snow this week, big storms & cold stay away for now

Isolated light snow showers and freezing drizzle will be possible late tonight. While precipitation won’t be heavy, it doesn’t take much freezing drizzle to make roadways quite slick. Scattered mixed precipitation remains possible Tuesday. We could see snow accumulations of 1-3″ east of a line from Big Bay to Iron River by Tuesday’s end, though most of Upper Michigan will pick up an inch or less. Lighter snow is expected Wednesday (with rain showers mixing in near the Lake Michigan shoreline), before lake-effect snow chances pick up to end the week. Higher elevations of Baraga, Marquette, Ontonagon and Gogebic counties could see another 1-3″ for Thursday and Thursday night.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with isolated light snow showers and freezing drizzle late.

>Lows: 20s

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, with scattered mixed precipitation.

>Highs: Around 30 for most. Southern counties should reach into the mid-30s.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, with snow showers likely. Expect rain showers to mix with snow near the Lake Michigan shoreline.

> Highs: 30s

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, with scattered lake-effect snow showers.

>Highs: Around 30

Friday: Mostly cloudy, with isolated lake-effect snow showers.

>Highs: 20s

Saturday: Mostly cloudy.

>Highs: 20s

Sunday: Mostly cloudy.

>Highs: 30s

Monday: Scattered mixed precipitation in the afternoon.

>Highs: 30s

