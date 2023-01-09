Snow chances increase by the midweek
The start of this new week is quiet. Temperatures will gradually increase through the midweek ahead of a small disturbance. Snow moves in by midday on Wednesday and becomes widespread during the day. Lake effect snow will linger Thursday and Friday. Snowfall amounts will range from 1-3″ with 4-6″ in the higher elevations. Then, more seasonal air sets in by the weekend.
Today: Isolated snowflakes early on than dry with mostly cloudy skies
>Highs: Upper 20s to low 30s in the east
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with isolated snowflakes
>Highs: Upper 20s to low 30s
Wednesday: Widespread light snow
>Highs: Low 30s
Thursday: Lake effect snow showers along the northwest wind belts
>Highs: Low 30s
Friday: Partly cloudy with light snow in the morning
>Highs: Low 20s
Saturday: Partly cloudy and seasonal
>Highs: Low 20s
Sunday: Mostly cloudy and seasonal
>Highs: Low to mid 20s
