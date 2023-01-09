Snow chances increase by the midweek

The start of this new week is quiet. Temperatures will gradually increase through the midweek ahead of a small disturbance. Snow moves in by midday on Wednesday and becomes widespread during the day. Lake effect snow will linger Thursday and Friday. Snowfall amounts will range from 1-3″ with 4-6″ in the higher elevations. Then, more seasonal air sets in by the weekend.

Today: Isolated snowflakes early on than dry with mostly cloudy skies

>Highs: Upper 20s to low 30s in the east

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with isolated snowflakes

>Highs: Upper 20s to low 30s

Wednesday: Widespread light snow

>Highs: Low 30s

Thursday: Lake effect snow showers along the northwest wind belts

>Highs: Low 30s

Friday: Partly cloudy with light snow in the morning

>Highs: Low 20s

Saturday: Partly cloudy and seasonal

>Highs: Low 20s

Sunday: Mostly cloudy and seasonal

>Highs: Low to mid 20s

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.