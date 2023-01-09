Peter White Public Library looking for donations for ‘Prom Dress Swap’

Prom Dresses
Prom Dresses(WCAX)
By Jerry Tudor
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 5:29 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Prom season is almost here and the Peter White Public Library is looking to make it more affordable. The library is holding its second annual ‘Prom Dress Swap.’

The library is accepting donations of prom dresses now and when you donate one, you’ll get a ticket to choose another dress during the dress swap event in February.

“It’s a great way for the community to find a dress because we don’t have a lot of shops in town that have the dresses and it’s a nice way for those dresses to be reused and a lot of times they’re worn once and then hang in a closet so, this way people can donate their dresses and give them a new life,” said PWPL Teen Services Coordinator Amanda Pierce

The Prom Dress Swap is being held on February 4 at the library. It’s open to students in grades 9-12.

