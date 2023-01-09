New educational resources available at Dickinson County Library

The library purchased 10 “launchpad” tablets thanks to a grant from the Dickinson Area Community Foundation.
The tablet includes a charging cable and can be checked out for two weeks at a time.
The tablet includes a charging cable and can be checked out for two weeks at a time.(WLUC)
By Clint McLeod
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 5:13 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - New educational resources are available for parents at the Dickinson County Library. The library purchased 10 “launchpad” tablets thanks to a grant from the Dickinson Area Community Foundation.

So far, seven tablets have already been checked out. Each tablet has age-specific educational activities. The library said the reception has been fantastic.

“One of our staff members checked one out for her granddaughter. She says it was amazing to be able to give her granddaughter that educational resource and it gave her the ability to take a break and breathe for a few minutes,” said Melissa Miner, Dickinson County Library mid-grade service specialist.

Each launchpad can be checked out for two weeks at a time. The library will purchase five more each quarter. Miner said each tablet can cost between $150 and $200.

