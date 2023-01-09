Negaunee officials receive input from local bikers

NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - Negaunee city officials are looking for ways to make the city more bike friendly.

An event Sunday gave residents a sneak peak of the city’s plans as well as share their own ideas. There are plans to include more air pumps and bike racks.

Negaunee’s City Manager Nate Heffron said getting input from everyone is valuable.

“This is a major public under doing this is going to change the face of Negaunee for many years to come and we want to make sure we get it right. So getting different perspectives, especially from people who are going to be using the different components that this project consists of, is extremely important,” Heffron said.

Heffron said there could be more events for public input in the future. You can keep an eye on similar events on the City of Negaunee’s Facebook page here.

