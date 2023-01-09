Monday is National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Monday, Jan. 9 is National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day. It’s a day when officers of every rank and file are recognized for their hard work protecting the people and communities they serve.

Marquette County Sheriff Greg Zyburt said the public opinion of law enforcement in major cities is much different than in the Upper Peninsula.

“For us, in the Upper Peninsula, we’re very fortunate. The people of the Upper Peninsula, and specifically Marquette County, are already very appreciative,” Zyburt said. “When we go to the gas pump, every time we fill our tank, people are there saying ‘thank you for your service’.”

Zyburt also said recruiting efforts are underway as the Sheriff’s Office is hiring patrol and corrections officers.

