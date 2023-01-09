Mild week with rising snow chances by late this week

The week ahead is looking to be mostly pleasant with more chances of sun than snow. But we are expecting chances of snow to rise by the mid to late week but is looking to be mostly light to moderate snow showers. Temperatures are also on the rise throughout the week with temperatures staying close to the Mid to High 20s by the beginning with 30s by the end of the week.

Tonight: Pleasant conditions with partly cloudy skies

>Highs: High 10s to Mid 20s

Monday: Increasing clouds in the morning and afternoon; calm conditions

>Highs: Mid to High 20: isolated Low 30s

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy; scattered lake effect in the west

>Highs: Low to High 20s

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy; scattered snow chances in the morning and afternoon

>Highs: 20s

Thursday: Mostly cloudy; lingering chances of scattered snow

>Highs: 30s

Friday: Partly to mostly cloudy; scattered snow showers

>Highs: 30s

Saturday: Partly to mostly cloudy

>Highs: 20s

