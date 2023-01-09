Mild week with rising snow chances by late this week

Snow chances for the upcoming week
Snow chances for the upcoming week(WLUC)
By Cameron Chinn
Published: Jan. 8, 2023 at 7:27 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The week ahead is looking to be mostly pleasant with more chances of sun than snow. But we are expecting chances of snow to rise by the mid to late week but is looking to be mostly light to moderate snow showers. Temperatures are also on the rise throughout the week with temperatures staying close to the Mid to High 20s by the beginning with 30s by the end of the week.

Tonight: Pleasant conditions with partly cloudy skies

>Highs: High 10s to Mid 20s

Monday: Increasing clouds in the morning and afternoon; calm conditions

>Highs: Mid to High 20: isolated Low 30s

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy; scattered lake effect in the west

>Highs: Low to High 20s

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy; scattered snow chances in the morning and afternoon

>Highs: 20s

Thursday: Mostly cloudy; lingering chances of scattered snow

>Highs: 30s

Friday: Partly to mostly cloudy; scattered snow showers

>Highs: 30s

Saturday: Partly to mostly cloudy

>Highs: 20s

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

City of Marinette Police Department.
Deadly house fire under investigation in Marinette
Michigan National Guardsmen in the Superior Dome
Superior Dome hosts departure ceremony for national guardsmen
Birchgrove Mobile Home has smoke after fire
UPDATE: Birchgrove Mobile Home Community fire under investigation in Marquette
Walter the cat on ESPN's SportsCenter's Instagram.
From Miami to the UP, rescue cat becomes internet famous
John Zanon in court (File)
Second defendant in Norway Township assault sentenced in Dickinson Co. District Court

Latest News

Mostly calm conditions with the week ahead
Mild weekend and next week with low snow chances
Chance of flurries through Saturday morning before prevailing sunshine through Sunday.
Meteorologist Noel Navarro's TV6 Extended Forecast - 01/06/2023
Chance of flurries through Saturday morning before prevailing sunshine through Sunday.
Mild winter weather with a touch of sun this weekend
good
A pleasant and quiet stretch of weather is ahead