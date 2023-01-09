Marquette Township ice rink nearly ready

MARQUETTE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette Township ice rink is a little behind schedule this year, but crews are working to get it ready.

Marquette Township staff say the weather this winter hasn’t helped create ice for the rink.

Once open, the rink is maintained by the township and resurfaced at least once a day. There’s also a heated indoor changing area. Township officials said they appreciate the public’s patience.

“We’re kind of at the mercy of the weather. It’s not for lack of trying; we’re trying to make ice out here, but with the weather not really cooperating, the warmer weather and this heavy snow has been beating us up a little bit, so we’re trying to build the ice back up now and we’re hopeful that in the next few days, we can make enough ice for us to open up the rink,” said Leonard Bodenus, Marquette Township superintendent of public works.

Once the rink is open, there will be regular hours during the day and the rink is also lighted for night skating.

