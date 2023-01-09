Marquette Recreational Tours offers private, guided winter adventures

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Marquette can be a recreational paradise in the winter, but not so much for people who lack specific sporting equipment.

A Marquette-based recreation guide wants to help you enjoy the outdoors, regardless of your skills or abilities.

With Jessica Straczowski of Marquette Recreational Tours, there’s no one-size-fits-all adventure. She’ll map your route based on how much time you have and how much physical activity you can exert.

Straczowski offers cross-country skiing, snowshoeing, and luging in the winter- she even has a Paralympic sled for those with a physical disability.

Taking a tour with Marquette Recreational Tours is catered to your ability.

Where you go depends on how much time you have, how many people, and what terrain you can trek.

Straczowski books a private time at Lucy Hill in Negaunee for luging tours.

She adds that she has over 30 pairs of snowshoes for people of all heights and weights.

Marquette Recreational Tours helps patrons experience the outdoors by blazing their own trails.

Given her availability, Straczowski accepts same-day reservations.

You can learn more and book your tour at www.marquetterecreationaltours.com.

