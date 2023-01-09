Lions meet Elmer the porcupine in adorable video

In a video posted to Facebook, the San Antonio Zoo shared footage of Elmer the porcupine visiting the lions. (Source: San Antonio Zoo / AMAZING ANIMALS+ /TMX)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 4:51 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN ANTONIO (Gray News) – An adorable moment between zoo animals was caught on camera.

In a video posted to Facebook on Wednesday, the San Antonio Zoo shared footage of Elmer the porcupine visiting the lions.

A female lion appears very intrigued by Elmer. Thankfully – for both animals – they were separated by glass.

“Elmer the porcupine popped by to pay a visit to the lions!” the zoo wrote in a caption.

The lion is seen pawing at the ground and the glass, refusing to take her eyes off Elmer. Elmer, on the other hand, appears calm and collected.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michigan National Guardsmen in the Superior Dome
Superior Dome hosts departure ceremony for national guardsmen
Amtrak might come to Green Bay
Green Bay, Fox Cities seek extension of Amtrak line
The UP North Lodge continues to offer curbside take-out on weekdays and outdoor dining on...
‘This hits so close to home,’: Up North Lodge raising money for woman with cancer
Members of the Michigan Tech honor society Blue Key Club and world-winning group Sculptora...
Michigan Tech student organization holds snow statue workshop
Michigan State Police vehicle.
Frequently asked questions for Michigan State Police

Latest News

John Deere's agreement comes after many years of debate.
John Deere, farm group reach deal on fixing equipment
Rep. McCarthy makes concessions to win Speaker chair
The tablet includes a charging cable and can be checked out for two weeks at a time.
New educational resources available at Dickinson County Library
In most cases, patients with mental disabilities must be evaluated by doctors and get approval...
Playing God: Medical staff accused of placing DNRs on patients without family knowledge
InvestigateTV reveals your physician could be keeping secrets from you
InvestigateTV - Season 2; Episode 9