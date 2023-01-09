Home Builders Association of the UP to host 6th annual Wild Game Dinner

An event that’s more than just wild game
A gnome that will be available at the silent auction.
A gnome that will be available at the silent auction.(HBAUP)
By Caden Meines
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 12:48 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Home Builders Association of the U.P.’s Wild Game Dinner is returning for another year.

The event is a scholarship fundraiser for students that are studying residential construction in the Upper Peninsula.

“On the menu will be bison tips, elk stroganoff, and salmon with a smoked blackberry glaze,” said Sarah Foster, the executive officer for the Home Builders Association of the U.P.

But attendees can expect more than just dinner.

“It’s way more than just a dinner,” Foster continued, “If you go to a wild game dinner we have your typical gun raffle and bucket raffles, we have theme table raffles, which is a little different, so we have a man cave and a she-shed and hunting and several fishing tables, one person wins everything on the table.”

Attendees also have the opportunity to purchase a commemorative beer glass, play games, participate in another mystery gun raffle, and attend a silent auction.

Tickets are available for $50.00 and become unavailable once they are sold out.

“We actually sold out at 300 tickets but I opened up 25 more, and half of those are sold already, so I have about 14 tickets left and that’s it,” Foster added.

The event is also looking for three more sponsors:

  • A gun sponsor
  • An auction sponsor
  • A nubbin’ buck sponsor

These sponsorships come with tickets, but become unavailable once tickets are sold out.

To purchase tickets for the event, contact Sarah Foster at (906)228-2312 or visit the Home Builders Association of the U.P. offices at 3125 Wright St, Marquette, MI.

Click here to learn more about the event.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michigan National Guardsmen in the Superior Dome
Superior Dome hosts departure ceremony for national guardsmen
Amtrak might come to Green Bay
Green Bay, Fox Cities seek extension of Amtrak line
Members of the Michigan Tech honor society Blue Key Club and world-winning group Sculptora...
Michigan Tech student organization holds snow statue workshop
The UP North Lodge continues to offer curbside take-out on weekdays and outdoor dining on...
‘This hits so close to home,’: Up North Lodge raising money for woman with cancer
Michigan State Police vehicle.
Frequently asked questions for Michigan State Police

Latest News

Task force president Stephanie Graef said the training is $75 and open to the public.
NMU, UP nonprofit to hold human trafficking awareness training
Gas pump
Gas price averages continue to increase statewide
Over a dozen Negaunee residents come out to give input to officials
Negaunee officials receive input from local bikers
Mostly mild week with scattered snow showers
Mostly mild week with scattered snow showers