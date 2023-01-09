Home Builders Association of the UP to host 6th annual Wild Game Dinner

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Home Builders Association of the U.P.’s Wild Game Dinner is returning for another year.

The event is a scholarship fundraiser for students that are studying residential construction in the Upper Peninsula.

“On the menu will be bison tips, elk stroganoff, and salmon with a smoked blackberry glaze,” said Sarah Foster, the executive officer for the Home Builders Association of the U.P.

But attendees can expect more than just dinner.

“It’s way more than just a dinner,” Foster continued, “If you go to a wild game dinner we have your typical gun raffle and bucket raffles, we have theme table raffles, which is a little different, so we have a man cave and a she-shed and hunting and several fishing tables, one person wins everything on the table.”

Attendees also have the opportunity to purchase a commemorative beer glass, play games, participate in another mystery gun raffle, and attend a silent auction.

Tickets are available for $50.00 and become unavailable once they are sold out.

“We actually sold out at 300 tickets but I opened up 25 more, and half of those are sold already, so I have about 14 tickets left and that’s it,” Foster added.

The event is also looking for three more sponsors:

A gun sponsor

An auction sponsor

A nubbin’ buck sponsor

These sponsorships come with tickets, but become unavailable once tickets are sold out.

To purchase tickets for the event, contact Sarah Foster at (906)228-2312 or visit the Home Builders Association of the U.P. offices at 3125 Wright St, Marquette, MI.

