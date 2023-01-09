Gas price averages continue to increase statewide

Gas pump
Gas pump
By TV6 News Team
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 6:15 AM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
DEARBORN, Mich. (WLUC) - Michigan gas price averages have risen 13 cents over the past week.

According to AAA of Michigan, the price for a gallon of regular unleaded gas is now an average of $3.32 per gallon across the state. The national average is slightly lower at $3.28 per gallon. “Michigan motorists continue to see higher pump prices are we move further into the new year,” said Adrienne Woodland, spokesperson, AAA-The Auto Club Group. “As demand remains robust and stocks remain tight, drivers could continue to see pump prices increase.”

When it comes to averages throughout the Upper Peninsula, Baraga County has the lowest average at $3.13 per gallon, and Keweenaw County has the highest average at $3.50 per gallon.

To find the lowest gas price averages in your area, click here.

