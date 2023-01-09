Frequently asked questions for Michigan State Police

Keeping drivers up-to-date on traffic law knowledge
Michigan State Police vehicle.
Michigan State Police vehicle.
By TV6 News Team
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 8:10 AM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Can I make a U-turn on the highway? Is it legal to stay in the left lane?

There are a lot of traffic laws in Michigan and it may be hard to remember them all, and some drivers may have questions about these laws.

That’s why the Michigan State Police sought out to answer frequently asked questions from drivers.

Some of these laws aren't well known by the public.

Click here to see the Traffic Laws FAQs page.

