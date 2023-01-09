Dickinson County sportsmen club to host annual gun and knife show Friday and Saturday

BREITUNG TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - A gun and knife show will return this weekend to Dickinson County. United Sportsmen’s Club Inc. has hosted gun and knife shows for more than 40 years.

The proceeds will go towards keeping the club operational and other civic and community events. The club has more than 400 members and 40 vendors will display firearms and knives.

Organizers said every year offers something different.

“We’ve had muskets up here; we’ve had those blaster guns that they use on ships during colonial times. We’ll get just about anything. We get hunting stuff, fishing stuff, including uncommon knives,” said John Fuse, United Sportsmen’s Club Inc. board director.

The show is Friday from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. CT and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. CT on Sportsmen’s Club Road in Breitung Township. Admission is $5, and children 12 and under are free.

