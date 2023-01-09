Detroit brings losing streak into matchup with Winnipeg

The Detroit Red Wings will try to end a three-game slide when they take on the Winnipeg Jets
(WJRT)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 7:35 AM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Winnipeg Jets (26-13-1, second in the Central Division) vs. Detroit Red Wings (16-15-7, sixth in the Atlantic Division)

Detroit; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Detroit Red Wings look to end their three-game losing streak when they take on the Winnipeg Jets.

Detroit has gone 9-8-3 at home and 16-15-7 overall. The Red Wings have allowed 127 goals while scoring 113 for a -14 scoring differential.

Winnipeg is 26-13-1 overall and 10-7-1 in road games. The Jets are 16-3-0 when they commit fewer penalties than their opponent.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dylan Larkin has 13 goals and 20 assists for the Red Wings. Elmer Soderblom has three goals and three assists over the past 10 games.

Kyle Connor has scored 20 goals with 29 assists for the Jets. Pierre-Luc Dubois has five goals and nine assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Wings: 3-6-1, averaging three goals, 4.7 assists, 4.1 penalties and 8.7 penalty minutes while giving up 3.8 goals per game.

Jets: 6-4-0, averaging 3.1 goals, 5.8 assists, 3.5 penalties and 7.5 penalty minutes while giving up 2.4 goals per game.

INJURIES: Red Wings: Robert Hagg: out (undisclosed), Tyler Bertuzzi: out (hand/wrist), Mark Pysyk: out (achilles), Filip Zadina: out (lower-body), Matt Luff: out (upper-body).

Jets: Saku Maenalanen: out (upper-body), Mason Appleton: out (wrist), Logan Stanley: out (lower-body).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

