Superior String Alliance Chamber Players perform in Marquette

SSA Chamber Players Concert at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in Marquette, Jan. 6, 2023.
SSA Chamber Players Concert at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in Marquette, Jan. 6, 2023.(WLUC)
By Andrew LaCombe
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 9:31 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Superior String Alliance Chamber Players performed Friday evening at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in Marquette.

The Tuuli Quartet with Adam Hall played a movement from the Schubert cello quintet. The string quartet also played a new piece of music by Caroline Shaw and Nordic folk music by the Danish String Quartet.

The performance was free with donations accepted.

You can find more information about upcoming SSA events by clicking here.

