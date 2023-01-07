Superior Dome hosts departure ceremony for national guardsmen

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Michigan National Guard hosted a departure ceremony in the superior dome on Saturday for soldiers of the 107th Engineer Battalion.

The national guardsmen are going to Kuwait to assist with Operation “Spartan Shield”. The purpose of operation “Spartan Shield” is to foster closer military relations with American allies in South Asia.

Sgt. 1st Class Francis Pleaugh says that a difficulty in any deployment is being away from loved ones.

“The biggest obstacle, especially for these younger troops, is going to be the time away from family,” says Pleaugh. “That’s the number one. We stress family in the FSC or the 107th in general so being away from the family for that long is going to be tough for a lot of us.”

Sen. Ed McBroom attended, as well as NMU President Dr. Kerri Scuiling.

Congressman Jack Bergman also made a digital appearance.

The guardsmen will be leaving next week and returning in late 2023.

