Superior Dome hosts departure ceremony for national guardsmen

Michigan National Guardsmen in the Superior Dome
Michigan National Guardsmen in the Superior Dome(WLUC)
By Samuel McKnight
Published: Jan. 7, 2023 at 2:09 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Michigan National Guard hosted a departure ceremony in the superior dome on Saturday for soldiers of the 107th Engineer Battalion.

The national guardsmen are going to Kuwait to assist with Operation “Spartan Shield”. The purpose of operation “Spartan Shield” is to foster closer military relations with American allies in South Asia.

Sgt. 1st Class Francis Pleaugh says that a difficulty in any deployment is being away from loved ones.

“The biggest obstacle, especially for these younger troops, is going to be the time away from family,” says Pleaugh. “That’s the number one. We stress family in the FSC or the 107th in general so being away from the family for that long is going to be tough for a lot of us.”

Sen. Ed McBroom attended, as well as NMU President Dr. Kerri Scuiling.

Congressman Jack Bergman also made a digital appearance.

The guardsmen will be leaving next week and returning in late 2023.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Birchgrove Mobile Home has smoke after fire
UPDATE: Birchgrove Mobile Home Community fire under investigation in Marquette
John Zanon in court (File)
Second defendant in Norway Township assault sentenced in Dickinson Co. District Court
Marquette City Commissioner Evan Bonsall resigns, notes hardships
Mugshot of Dawaun Johnson from the Baraga County Sheriff's Office
UPDATE: Preliminary exam for Semi driver arrested in deadly L’Anse gas station crash pushed to February
City of Marinette Police Department.
Deadly house fire under investigation in Marinette

Latest News

Children having fun at St. Paul's Episcopal Church.
Episcopal Diocese of Northern Michigan hosts winter youth event
SSA Chamber Players perform
Superior String Alliance Chamber Players perform in Marquette
Woman killed in Marinette house fire
Deadly house fire under investigation in Marinette
Lantern-lit ski & snowshoe
‘Beautiful night’ for lantern-lit ski & snowshoe at Blueberry Ridge Pathway