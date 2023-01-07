Sisu Ski Fest host 14th annual ski event in Ironwood

IRONWOOD, Mich. (WLUC) - Skiers from all over the Midwest gathered to compete in the 14th annual Sisu Ski fest at the Ironwood ABR trails.

This year the race featured more than 800 attendees. Race Director Jackie Powers said the weather conditions this year have been ideal.

“The blizzard we had at Christmas and the snow we had last week and the snow we had this week have all come together to make what is pretty much a perfect racecourse and the cold temperatures last night make for perfect conditions.” said Powers.

Powers also said there were two main races with the first wave going off at 9:30 a.m. and the second going off at 10 a.m.

“We have classic technique, and we have skate technique, Classic technique is in the tracks, and skate technique is on the flat skate deck which is in the middle of the flat.” said Powers.

Organizers said this event filled up so fast that they had to turn people away. In the event of an emergency, the first aid and ski patrol expressed that they were well-staffed.

“We have six aid stations along the course, and we have AEDS, we have first aid supply, and we have everything we need to assure the racers and the volunteers are warm comfortable there safe, and they’re having a great race,” said First Aid Coordinator Zona Wick.

Wick also noted that in these races they rarely have injuries.

“That visibility just adds just even psychotically let people know that the race is covered and if something does happen there are people here to take care of it.” said A Ski Control coordinator.

Organizers said the turnout was a success and attendees even said today just felt like it was a big community party.

