Portage Lake District Library opens general contractors’ bids for renovations assistance

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - The Portage Lake District Library has opened bids for a contractor to help with upcoming renovations.

The library is looking for a general contractor that will be able to handle the construction of prefabricated walls.

These would be for three rooms including a conference room and two study rooms.

The contractors will also make electrical improvements and additional upgrades.

This is part of the library’s interior renovation plans for 2023, which will also include new carpets, furniture, and computer stations.

“We’re working with Library Design in downstate Michigan to help with the landscape and planning of the internal redesign, furniture connections and vendors,” said PLDL Director Katrina Linde-Moriarty. “Now we are looking for a local general contractor that can help take those ideas and plans and bring them to life in our space.”

The library says a lot of the work could be done ahead of the library’s closure in May.

“Although we’re going to be closing for a time in May to do the carpeting and painting,” continued Linde-Moriarty. “There will be time to do work ahead of the time while the library is open, or even after hours, leading up to the May closure.”

Bids for the job must be submitted to the library before 4:00 p.m. on Jan. 20.

A pre-bid walkthrough of the library for contractors will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Jan. 13.

“We’re hoping to secure a general contractor before the month is out,” added Linde-Moriarity.

For more information including how to bid, check out the PLDL’s Redesign page by clicking here.

