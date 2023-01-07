No costs this year for Junior Noquemanon skiers

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - On Jan. 27 and 28, the Noquemanon Ski Marathon will return for its 25th year with a special deal for young athletes.

For this year’s Junior Noquemanon event, there will be no fee for skiers. The fees will be covered by a donation made in memory of Ishpeming native and avid elite skier Cheri Grundman.

Ski Race Coordinator Nicole DeWald Swenson said they are also renaming the junior event to the Rudman Jacobson Junior Noquemanon.

“Cheri was an Ishpeming native. Her favorite place to ski was the Al Quaal and that is where we have the Junior Noquemanon for the past few years this year,” said DeWald Swenson.

Noquemanon staff stated that they are still looking for volunteers and if you are interested click here. Noquemanon staff says crews are already prepping the entirety of the trail.

