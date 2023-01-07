No costs this year for Junior Noquemanon skiers

Junior Skier.
Junior Skier.(WLUC)
By Tristen Kendrick
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 9:42 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - On Jan. 27 and 28, the Noquemanon Ski Marathon will return for its 25th year with a special deal for young athletes.

For this year’s Junior Noquemanon event, there will be no fee for skiers. The fees will be covered by a donation made in memory of Ishpeming native and avid elite skier Cheri Grundman.

Ski Race Coordinator Nicole DeWald Swenson said they are also renaming the junior event to the Rudman Jacobson Junior Noquemanon.

“Cheri was an Ishpeming native. Her favorite place to ski was the Al Quaal and that is where we have the Junior Noquemanon for the past few years this year,” said DeWald Swenson.

Noquemanon staff stated that they are still looking for volunteers and if you are interested click here. Noquemanon staff says crews are already prepping the entirety of the trail.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

After being responsible for the death of his mother in late January of last year, 18-year-old...
Hancock teen Isaiah Strieter sentenced to prison for manslaughter charge in mother’s death
Birchgrove Mobile Home has smoke after fire
UPDATE: Birchgrove Mobile Home Community fire under investigation in Marquette
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer
Gov. Whitmer encourages Michiganders to take advantage of health care savings
John Zanon in court (File)
Second defendant in Norway Township assault sentenced in Dickinson Co. District Court
FILE - Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin looks on during the second half of an NFL football...
Bills safety Damar Hamlin awake, communicating, doctors say

Latest News

Exterior of the pop-up store off US-2 in Iron Mountain
Dickinson County thrift store and pantry temporarily relocates
The Terra Tamer wheel is attached to a standard rescue basket with brackets, and becomes a...
Iron Mountain Fire Department receives rescue equipment donation
Mount Bohemia and the Keweenaw Mountain Lodge are offering seasonal snowshoe activities...
Mount Bohemia, Keweenaw Mountain Lodge offer seasonal snowshoe activities starting this weekend
Michelle Gill, Powell Township School's Principal and Superintendent.
Powell Township School awards Superintendent Michelle Gill with first teachers’ choice award