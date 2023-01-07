Mount Bohemia, Keweenaw Mountain Lodge offer seasonal snowshoe activities starting this weekend

KEWEENAW COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - People who enjoy the outdoors can look forward to two different snowshoe activities this weekend.

On Saturday evening, the Keweenaw Mountain Lodge will offer an interpretive moonlit snowshoe hike.

The event will be held once a month, weather-pending, and this will be its second year available.

Hikers will walk around a moonlight-covered landscape as they talk about the history of the lodge and the night sky.

“They’re really geared towards all levels of people,” said Keweenaw Mountain Lodge Outdoor Activities Lead Chris Guibert. “You can be a novice, and anybody is welcome to come out and join us. They’re free, you just have to have to come in and sign a waiver.”

The park began offering the activity during its application process to become an international dark sky park, which was approved in June.

“We offered three of those last year,” continued Guibert, “We had 10 to 20 people come out on each one, and they had a good time, so we decided to do it again this year. This is one of the many things we’re trying to do to add more educational aspects to what we’re offering as part of the dark sky park.”

And for the first time on Sunday morning, Mount Bohemia will offer guided snowshoe hikes of its 20 km trail system on weekends.

Lasting for an hour and a half, it will be concluded by a pancake breakfast at the main yurt.

“Our trails are very, very pretty, said Mount Bohemia General Manager Vern Barber. “And there’s a lot of them. There are many, many choices to pick from.”

There might even be the opportunity for additional hikes in the future depending on its success.

“It might blossom, and we might end up having to do more mornings, or even evenings if it takes off,” continued Barber. “Let’s see how popular it really is.”

The moonlit snowshoe hike will begin at 8 p.m., and participants are encouraged to arrive 30 minutes early to check gear.

For more information on the hike including a schedule, click here.

Mount Bohemia’s guided hikes will cost $30 and will be available until late March. For more information, check out its website here.

