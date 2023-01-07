Mild weekend and next week with low snow chances

Mostly calm conditions with the week ahead
Mostly calm conditions with the week ahead(WLUC)
By Cameron Chinn
Published: Jan. 7, 2023 at 3:24 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The weekend and start of next week are shaping to be calm with partly to mostly cloudy conditions. Temperatures will remain slightly above average as we approach more seasonal conditions around the end of next week. As of now chances of snow are remaining low until mid next week with light lake effect snow showers in the west. Tentatively a system is on its way for Thursday into Friday but models aren’t aligning so this system could shift away from the U.P.

Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy; occasional breeze from the west and northwest

>Highs: High 10s to Low 20s

Sunday: Partly to mostly cloudy conditions; slightly warmer compared to Saturday

>Highs: Mid to High 20s; isolated Low 30s

Monday: Mostly cloudy conditions; light breeze from the NW 5-10 mph

>Highs: Mid to High 20s

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy; light lake effect snow showers along the NW wind belts

>Highs: Low to High 20s

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy; chances of isolated snow showers

>Highs: 20s

Thursday: Mostly cloudy; chance of moderate snow in the afternoon and evening

>Highs: 20s

Friday: Partly to mostly cloudy; scattered snow showers

>Highs: 30

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Birchgrove Mobile Home has smoke after fire
UPDATE: Birchgrove Mobile Home Community fire under investigation in Marquette
John Zanon in court (File)
Second defendant in Norway Township assault sentenced in Dickinson Co. District Court
Marquette City Commissioner Evan Bonsall resigns, notes hardships
Mugshot of Dawaun Johnson from the Baraga County Sheriff's Office
UPDATE: Preliminary exam for Semi driver arrested in deadly L’Anse gas station crash pushed to February
City of Marinette Police Department.
Deadly house fire under investigation in Marinette

Latest News

Chance of flurries through Saturday morning before prevailing sunshine through Sunday.
Meteorologist Noel Navarro's TV6 Extended Forecast - 01/06/2023
Chance of flurries through Saturday morning before prevailing sunshine through Sunday.
Mild winter weather with a touch of sun this weekend
good
A pleasant and quiet stretch of weather is ahead
Meteorologist Noel Navarro's TV6 Extended Forecast - 01/05/2023