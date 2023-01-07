Mild weekend and next week with low snow chances

The weekend and start of next week are shaping to be calm with partly to mostly cloudy conditions. Temperatures will remain slightly above average as we approach more seasonal conditions around the end of next week. As of now chances of snow are remaining low until mid next week with light lake effect snow showers in the west. Tentatively a system is on its way for Thursday into Friday but models aren’t aligning so this system could shift away from the U.P.

Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy; occasional breeze from the west and northwest

>Highs: High 10s to Low 20s

Sunday: Partly to mostly cloudy conditions; slightly warmer compared to Saturday

>Highs: Mid to High 20s; isolated Low 30s

Monday: Mostly cloudy conditions; light breeze from the NW 5-10 mph

>Highs: Mid to High 20s

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy; light lake effect snow showers along the NW wind belts

>Highs: Low to High 20s

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy; chances of isolated snow showers

>Highs: 20s

Thursday: Mostly cloudy; chance of moderate snow in the afternoon and evening

>Highs: 20s

Friday: Partly to mostly cloudy; scattered snow showers

>Highs: 30

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.