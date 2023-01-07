Mavericks score 3 goals in final period to down NMU hockey

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - After being tied at both the first and second intermissions, the No. 19 Minnesota State Mavericks netted three goals in the final period to defeat the Wildcats 5-2 on Friday night at the Berry Events Center.

Connor Eddy opened up the scoring in the contest and David Keefer scored his team-leading 12th goal in the closing seconds of the second period, but two power-play goals from MSU’s David Silye led the Mavericks with an empty net strike from Jake Livingstone sealing the deal. Ryan Sandelin and Adam Eisele also scored for Mankato.

The Wildcats (11-10-0, 7-6-0 CCHA) managed 22 shots on goal on the night while the Mavericks (11-9-1, 8-6-1 CCHA) fired 28 on target. MSU went 2-4 on the power play while holding Northern to an empty 0-3.

After very few stoppages in the opening 10 minutes of action, the Wildcats struck first with 5:20 to play in the opening period when Connor Eddy went to the backhand and got his shot to trickle over the goaltender into the net. Josh Zinger took the puck nearly coast-to-coast to set up Eddy, with Tyrell Boucher also adding an apple.

Less than two minutes later, MSU capitalized on a Simon Kjellberg penalty to even the score. The Mavericks’ leading goal-scorer David Silye got Mankato on the board and the game remained tied through 20 minutes with MSU holding a 9-8 shot advantage.

It was nearly six minutes into period two before the Mavericks got a shot on goal, but it was a good one, as Ryan Sandelin blasted a wrist shot past Beni Halasz’s short side to take the lead.

With several looks to tie it in the final minute, NMU broke through on a beautiful play by Joey Larson. He sent a no-look pass off the boards behind the net that Andre Ghantous stick tapped to David Keefer in front of the net and Keefer fired it into the netting with 19 seconds left in the second period to even it up. Mankato’s shot edge held at 18-17 through 40 minutes.

The third period was all Mankato, as they led in shots 10-5 in the period, but scored three times to run away with the game. An early NMU penalty in the first minute resulted in Silye’s second goal of the night. They would score again with just over a dozen minutes left from Adam Eisele and Jake Livingstone delivered the final blow with less than a minute left, sending a shot from the opposite blue line into the empty net.

Postgame Notes

David Keefer scored his team-leading 12th goal of the season.

MSU’s David Silye scored two on the power play to bring his season total to 15.

The Mavericks led in shots on goal in the game 28-22 and were the better team on special teams, converting on 2-4 power plays while holding NMU to an 0-3 mark.

Goal Summary 1st Period 14:40 - Connor Eddy (NMU, 1-0) - Assisted by Josh Zinger and Tyrell Boucher 16:21 - David Silye (MSU PP, 1-1) - Assisted by Jake Livingstone and Akito Hirose 2nd Period 5:48 - Ryan Sandelin (MSU, 1-2) - Assisted by Jake Livingstone and Christian Fitzgerald 19:41 - David Keefer (NMU, 2-2) - Assisted by Andre Ghantous and Joey Larson 3rd Period 1:17 - David Silye (MSU PP, 2-3) - Assisted by Ryan Sandelin and Akito Hirose 7:22 - Adam Eisele (MSU, 2-4) 19:10 - Jake Livingstone (MSU EN, 2-5) - Assisted by David Silye

Up Next The Wildcats and Mavericks will conclude their regular season matchups January 7, at the Berry Events Center with puck drop at 6:07 p.m.

