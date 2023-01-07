Marquette residents offer free snow shoveling

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A handful of people offered their shoveling services for free to the Marquette community.

Morgan Jones and his friends helped clear walkways or driveways for anyone who needed it. The group says they will not accept any form of payment.

They’ve helped a handful of people throughout the past week and a half and will be out shoveling Sunday until 4 p.m. Jones said doing something like this is a good way to get to know and give back to the community.

“I’ve been in Marquette for about four and half months and I just really love the whole area of Marquette. I figured that to grow my love for this wonderful city would be serving all the people inside of it,” Jones said.

Jones said while he didn’t receive requests Saturday morning he and his friends still went out and shoveled for people. You can send a direct message to Morgan or comment on this Facebook post here before 4 p.m. Sunday.

