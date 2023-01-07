Iron Mountain Fire Department receives rescue equipment donation

The Iron Hill Cycling Team donated the Terra Tamer rescue wheel to the department for patient extraction
The Terra Tamer wheel is attached to a standard rescue basket with brackets, and becomes a...
The Terra Tamer wheel is attached to a standard rescue basket with brackets, and becomes a mobile stretcher for firefighters to utilize in rescue operations(WLUC)
By Clint McLeod
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 9:48 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - When someone is injured outdoors in the U.P. it may be challenging for first responders to safely help them.

The Iron Mountain Fire Department (IMFD) received an equipment donation that will drastically improve its ability to get quick medical attention to those in need. It will be an improvement over existing methods of patient extraction.

“Before we got the cascade wheel, our standard operating procedure before would be four personnel, probably two ambulance staff, and a couple of law enforcement officers. We were tying up a lot of resources to facilitate one rescue. This will give us the ability now to facilitate a rescue with two people,” said Nate Furton, IMFD Training Officer.

Furton said the Rescue Cascade System has been a wish list item for more than three years, but the Terra Tamer wheel costs $3,000. The Iron Hill Cycling Team donated the wheel to the department.

“We have trails right in town that will benefit from this. They can be intense at times, especially if you are not used to them,” said Jon Bruen, Iron Hill Cycling Team president.

The wheel is attached to the bottom of a rescue basket and is best suited for uneasy terrain. Furton said new trails are being added to the city and the department needed more efficient equipment.

“I would say we get anywhere between two to six calls a year [for a rescue] in both summer and winter. It will be a real multi-use piece of equipment,” Furton said.

With new trails going in, Furton said the department needs to be ready for more calls.

To fundraise for the equipment, the Iron Hill Cycling Team hosted a Loan Wolf gravel race. The proceeds went to purchase the equipment.

“This could be the difference between getting someone out and getting them to the hospital with enough time to treat a serious injury,” Bruen said.

Furton said this will protect patient health, but also first responder health since the basket is now easier to control.

