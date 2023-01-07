Episcopal Diocese of Northern Michigan hosts winter youth event

Children having fun at St. Paul's Episcopal Church.(WLUC)
By Samuel McKnight
Published: Jan. 7, 2023 at 2:16 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) -The Episcopal Diocese of Northern Michigan held a winter youth event at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in Marquette on Saturday.

Children from Marquette and Delta counties gathered for games, sledding and lunch.

Episcopal Priest Lydia Buckman says that events like these bring kids and cultures together.

“Part of this work is part of the Great Lakes Peace Center, and part of the intercultural work we are doing with our indigenous communities,” said Buckman. “And so, to bring kids together to just have a good time, get to know each other on that personal basis feels really important for Marquette County.”

Click here for more information about the Episcopal Diocese of Northern Michigan.

