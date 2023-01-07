Dickinson County thrift store and pantry temporarily relocates

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - A Dickinson County thrift store and food pantry has temporarily relocated.

Denim Heart Thrift & Pantry is undergoing renovations and has moved to a pop-up store next to Wendy’s off US-2.

The renovations will increase the size of the thrift store, which is an update customers have requested. The store moved so it can still serve the community while renovations are completed.

“It’s for the community. We offer free shopping to many people, and free items in our back corner. It’s a very important service because for people that are in need, our prices are so low. Our customers need our service,” said Angela Elliot-Johnson, Denim Heart program director.

The thrift store’s renovations will be completed by mid-February. Also impacted by the renovations is the food pantry and diaper drive. If you are in need of the food pantry or diapers during the renovations, call Christina Ureta at DICSA at 906-774-2256, ext. 247.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.