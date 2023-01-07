Deadly house fire under investigation in Marinette

MARINETTE, Wis. (WLUC) - A woman was found dead after a house fire in Marinette Friday afternoon.

According to the Marinette Police Department, the fire was reported around 1:30 p.m. at 233 Terrace Ave. A 54-year-old woman was found inside the residence and was pronounced dead at the scene. Her name is being withheld pending family notification.

Marinette police say it’s an ongoing investigation, and its department is working with the Marinette Fire Department, Marinette County Sheriff’s Office and the Wisconsin Department of Criminal Investigation Fire Marshal to determine the cause and origin of the fire.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Marinette Police Department at 715-732-5200.

Multiple agencies responded to the scene, including the Marinette Fire Department, Menominee Fire Department, Town of Peshtigo Fire Department, Marinette County Sheriff’s Office, Marinette Police Department, Marinette County Medical Examiner’s Office, AMC-BA Paramedics, Emergency Rescue Squad, Marinette Water Department, Marinette DPW and Wisconsin Public Service. Support was also provided by Marinette County Dispatch and American Red Cross.

