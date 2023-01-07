‘Beautiful night’ for lantern-lit ski & snowshoe at Blueberry Ridge Pathway

Lantern-Lit Ski & Snowshoe at Blueberry Ridge Pathway, Jan. 6, 2023.
Lantern-Lit Ski & Snowshoe at Blueberry Ridge Pathway, Jan. 6, 2023.(WLUC)
By Andrew LaCombe
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 9:38 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
SANDS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - Cross-country skiers and snowshoers enjoyed Friday night with lanterns guiding their way at Blueberry Ridge Pathway in Sands Township.

The Michigan DNR organizes this event at Blueberry Ridge once a year. It’s free with a state recreation passport.

Instead of the regular lights on the 1.7-mile lighted loop at Blueberry Ridge, lanterns lit the path.

“We cashed in every favor we had to make it just a perfect night for everyone,” said Ryan Brown, Michigan DNR Lead Ranger with Van Riper State Park. “We’ve got the full moon out. We’ve got all the lanterns lit. The snow this week gave it a magical feel in the trees right now with everything clinging. It’s just so beautiful outside.”

Similar events will be held at Van Riper State Park on Friday, Jan. 20 and Friday, Feb. 3 from 7:00-9:00 p.m.

