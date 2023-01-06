The UPside - Jan. 2, 2023

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Not every family has the resources to make Christmas morning magical, but a program in Marquette recently helped kids from low-income families get something nice Christmas morning.

Yoopers United the volunteer platform of the United Way just wrapped up their first giving tree event, thanks to NMU student Chloe Garr’s idea to do something positive for the community. Four trees were located around Marquette with tags from Christmas lists of kids from low-income families. Anyone from the community was able to grab a tag, purchase the item, and return it to be wrapped and delivered.

Around 60 kids received gifts that may not have otherwise had anything to open on Christmas. The trees were an easy way for people in the community to help out on their time and according to their budget. For giving kids from low-income families an extra special Christmas, everyone involved in the Yoopers United Giving Trees are this week’s upsider, for making a difference to the people of Upper Michigan

