Stick to your fitness resolution by starting small and being realistic

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The first week of January is nearly over... have you been sticking to your resolutions?

Whether or not your goals are fitness-related, Personal Trainer Travis Alexander of TM Fitness says it’s important to be realistic about your expectations and not set goals based on what others are doing.

Starting out with quick and straightforward home workouts, and then moving onto a more robust gym routine, is one way to build consistency and stick with your plan.

Travis Alexander shares tips for setting realistic fitness goals and sticking to them.

You don’t need to allot a certain chunk of time for exercise.

If you can’t hit the gym, incorporate five to ten minutes of movement into your daily routine.

Alexander shares workout moves that you can even do while you’re on a quick break at work... demonstrated by Meteorologist Jennifer Perez.

Travis Alexander shows you workout moves and modifications that you can do anytime, anywhere.

Sticking to your goals and resolutions is psychological. Find a friend to hold you accountable and share motivating tips with.

Only do movements and exercises that work for you.

Stick to your fitness resolutions by starting small and setting realistic goals.

Alexander recommends five minutes of physical activity daily as a minimum to get you moving closer to your fitness goals.

You can check out training options at TM Fitness at tmfitnessmqt.com.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.