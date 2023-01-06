Registered Dietician shows you how to make a breakfast burrito

Simple, healthy, and freezable... catch it on Upper Michigan Today episode 199
Dawn Lundin shows Upper Michigan Today's Tia and Elizabeth how to make healthy breakfast...
Dawn Lundin shows Upper Michigan Today's Tia and Elizabeth how to make healthy breakfast burritos.(WLUC)
By Tia Trudgeon
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 11:24 AM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - It’s the last day of resolution week on Upper Michigan Today.

Registered Dietician Dawn Lundin joins Elizabeth Peterson and Tia Trudgeon to share better nutrition practices this year.

But first, take a look outside!

The large snowfall and cooler temperatures aren’t so bad when it looks like this.

Tia Trudgeon and Elizabeth Peterson share their appreciation for winter and take a look at gorgeous snowy scenes.

Now back to better nutrition.

Lundin says when it comes to healthy eating, eating anything is better than eating nothing.

Healthy eating doesn’t have to mean you can’t enjoy the food you love. She says to think about adding more nutritious items into your diet, as opposed to taking stuff away.

Lundin recognizes that many people may want to eat healthier, but settle with a junk-food option because of convenience.

She shares her recipe for healthy breakfast burritos.

Registered Dietician Dawn Lundin talks about sticking to your nutrition goals and shares a recipe for a healthy, freezable breakfast burrito.

The burritos are totally customizable and can be made ahead of time and frozen for convenience.

Registered Dietician Dawn Lundin shows Upper Michigan Today how to make a healthy and freezable breakfast burrito.

If you’re an athlete who’s looking for better nutrition practices, you might be interested in signing up for Lundin’s endurance nutrition group coaching plan.

You can find more information on Facebook at Restore Ease Dietetics, LLC, or online at restoreeasedietetics.com.

Dawn Lundin finishes making her healthy breakfast burrito and talks about her upcoming athletic nutrition plan program.

You can watch Upper Michigan Today at 9:00 a.m. on FOX UP.

