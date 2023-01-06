A pleasant and quiet stretch is ahead

By Jennifer Perez
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 6:35 AM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
A few isolated snow showers will be around this morning. Otherwise, be on the lookout for slick road surfaces. The pattern will remain quiet this weekend through early next week. High pressure moves in allowing some clouds to clear. Temperatures will be near seasonal through tomorrow then slightly milder air moves in on Sunday through Monday. A front moves through early Tuesday morning with some scattered snow showers.

Today: Cloudy with isolated snow showers

>Highs: Low 20s west, mid 20s east

Saturday: Partly cloudy and seasonal

>Highs: Low 20s west and mid 20s east

Sunday: A mix of sun and clouds

>Highs: Upper 20s to low 30s

Monday: Mostly cloudy and milder

>Highs: Low 30s

Tuesday: Morning light snow showers

>Highs: Mid to upper 20s

Wednesday: Cloudy and mild

>Highs: Upper 20s to low 30s

Thursday: Widespread light to moderate snow

>Highs: Low 30s

