North Country Trail Association seeks trail adopters for Marquette Chapter

NCT seeking trail angels
NCT seeking trail angels(Annette Giachino)
By Annette Giachino
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 6:02 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - If you have a passion for hiking, you’re in luck.

The North Country Trail Association’s Marquette Chapter is looking for new trail adopters. Trail adopters monitor the condition of the trail and maintain it.

Members say becoming a trail adopter and caring for a section of trail is the perfect complement to hiking it.

Board Member Brad Slagle said it’s important to keep the trails up to par.

“From the trail here in downtown Marquette, if you walk that way you can walk all the way to North Dakota, and then if you walk the other way you can go all the way to Vermont. To me that’s amazing and we’re so lucky to have the trail going through Marquette,” Slagle said.

If you want to become a trail adopter, you can attend a membership meeting at the Peter White Public Library on Jan. 17 at 6 p.m.

