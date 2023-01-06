No injuries following Ishpeming garage fire Thursday evening

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - No injuries were reported, and a garage is a total loss following a fire Thursday night.

According to the Ishpeming Fire Chief’s Office, firefighters were dispatched shortly after 5:00 p.m. to 604 south Pine Street in Ishpeming. When they arrived at the scene, they discovered a single-story garage with heavy smoke, and flames showing.

Firefighters were able to gain entry through the garage door and extinguish the fire. It was determined that the fire started in a back furnace room containing a wood stove. The fire then spread through the ceiling.

Crews remained on the scene until 7:30 to put out any hot spots.

The Ishpeming Fire Department was assisted by Marquette County Rescue, Ishpeming Police Department, Marquette County Central Dispatch, UPPCO, and Semco Energy.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.