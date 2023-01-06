No injuries following Ishpeming garage fire Thursday evening

(MGN)
By Nathan Larsh
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 7:13 AM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - No injuries were reported, and a garage is a total loss following a fire Thursday night.

According to the Ishpeming Fire Chief’s Office, firefighters were dispatched shortly after 5:00 p.m. to 604 south Pine Street in Ishpeming. When they arrived at the scene, they discovered a single-story garage with heavy smoke, and flames showing.

Firefighters were able to gain entry through the garage door and extinguish the fire. It was determined that the fire started in a back furnace room containing a wood stove. The fire then spread through the ceiling.

Crews remained on the scene until 7:30 to put out any hot spots.

The Ishpeming Fire Department was assisted by Marquette County Rescue, Ishpeming Police Department, Marquette County Central Dispatch, UPPCO, and Semco Energy.

