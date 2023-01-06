New Year nutrition tips from MQT Nutrition, one registered dietitian

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Getting in shape can be an exciting thing, but unfortunately for most, it can be an upsetting experience.

Research from Scientific American magazine said 80 % of people that start diets quit within the first few months. Certified Health and Nutrition Coach Lauren Spranger said it starts with making minor adjustments.

“Pick a couple of things that you know are poor habits like eating late at night or drinking lots of coffee and not eating breakfast in the morning, something that you know is derailing your health goals.” said Spranger.

Spranger also said one myth is that one diet could work for everyone. According to Spranger, that is false as everyone’s body is different.

“Weight loss or just health, in general, is a very individualized process and it looks different for everyone,” said Spranger. “Not one person is going to fit the perfect diet, or the perfect macros and it really is up to you to find out what works for you,”

Registered dietitian Dawn Lundin expressed that when it comes to things like junk food, moderation is one of the most important things to take into account.

“It is ok to like have cake and eating foods that you enjoy aren’t going to sabotage your health and fitness-related goals,” said Lundin.

Lundin also goes on to say that eating too much fresh produce can also be a bad thing. She stated that there is an eating disorder called Orthorexia Nervosa that is just that.

“So, what we find is that people really take that ‘let’s eat really healthy foods’ [idea] and they are eating lots of fruits and vegetables,” said Lundin. “However, when you’re not getting enough overall calories to keep your body nourished that’s when you run into problems.”

Both professionals said that if you are going to go on a diet remember to set realistic goals for yourself.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.