Munising businesses benefit from winter season

The view from the Holiday Inn Express in Munising
The view from the Holiday Inn Express in Munising(WLUC)
By Cameron Chinn
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 4:01 PM EST
MUNISING, Mich. (WLUC) - With the recent snow this week, that means winter enthusiasts will be heading outdoors.

The Munising area received over 10 inches of snow this week. Because of that snow, snowmobilers will be coming to businesses like the Holiday Inn Express. The General Manager of the hotel Kyle Christian said the winter season is an exciting time.

“We have people calling every day after October. Wondering about when is that snow going to fall, how are the trails and it can be on and off at the beginning of the season,” Christian said.

Christian says now that it is colder and snowier, he expects business to stay consistent. He said the business also takes advantage of upcoming events.

“The ice climbing is huge, Ice Fest is obviously the big one. But there are other festivals in nearby Grand Marais too that people like to get a hotel room here closer,” Christian said.

Just down M-28 from the Holiday Inn the Hillside Party Store also benefits from the snow. Owner Tom Dolaskie said he tends to see more snowmobilers compared to other winter enthusiasts.

“Obviously, the Michigan Ice Fest, ice climbing interest is significant here, Valley Spur with skiing and the silent sports are popular. But as it relates to probably a percentage of economic impact, snowmobiling has got to be 80 plus percent of that,” Dolaskie said.

Dolaskie said while things may be different each year the area remains consistent throughout winter.

“As much as it appears different when you sit down and analyze it, really, Munising is very consistent. So we’re expecting a strong ice-climbing season and a strong snowmobiling season. People are going to pursue their experiences,” Dolaskie said.

Whether it be skiing, snowmobiling or hiking, there are plenty of opportunities for both businesses and people throughout the winter season.

