Mild winter weather with a touch of sun this weekend

Chance of flurries through Saturday morning before prevailing sunshine through Sunday.
By Noel Navarro
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 6:39 PM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Following a brush of flurries produced by a disturbance over the Northern Plains, high pressure builds and expands towards Upper Michigan -- seasonably mild and mostly sunny skies from Saturday afternoon through Sunday afternoon.

Clouds increase Monday as a Canadian clipper system sweeps north over the region. Following system passage, light lake effect snow develops over the northeast wind belts Tuesday through Wednesday.

A potentially stronger system from the Central Plains threatens to deliver a heavier round of snow late Thursday.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with flurries; north winds 5 to 15 mph

>Lows: 10s/20s (colder interior west)

Saturday: Mostly cloudy early with scattered flurries, then becoming mostly sunny in the afternoon

>Highs: 20s

Sunday: Mostly sunny and seasonably mild; breezy

>Highs: 30

Monday: Mostly cloudy and continued seasonably mild; breezy

>Highs: 30s

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with light lake effect snow showers

>Highs: 20s

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with isolated snow showers

>Highs: 20s

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of moderate to heavy snow late; breezy

>Highs: 30

Friday: Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers; windy

>Highs: 30

