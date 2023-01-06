From Miami to the UP, rescue cat becomes internet famous

Walter the cat on ESPN's Sportscenter's Instagram.
Walter the cat on ESPN's Sportscenter's Instagram.(WLUC photo)
By Grace Blair
Published: Jan. 6, 2023
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - An Escanaba cat is internet famous for his football skills.

Like any sports fan, Walter the cat loves watching football. He gets into the game and tries to help by catching the ball and blocking players.

“He just loves it. He loves chasing the players, he loves blocking the ball and he loves treats,” said Paul Culbertson, Walter’s adoptive dad.

ESPN’s Sportscenter shared the video on its Instagram. It has six million views.

Walter, the star of the video, is from the U.P. and lives in downtown Escanaba. He’s a member of the Culbertson family.

But his roots are from the south. Culbertson’s daughter rescued the cat in Miami, Florida last June.

“She nursed him back to health from about four or five weeks old and then she flew him up here because she sent a picture to momma and momma fell in love with him,” said Culbertson.

Walter has been loved ever since.

“He curls up right with the dogs. He will sleep right in the beds with them,” said Culbertson.

Many people asked about the cat’s name in the comments. The family says Walter was named after a cat in Chevrolet commercials.

From Miami all the way to the U.P., the Culbertsons say Walter’s story shares a message we all can learn from.

“He was rescued as a kitten and now he’s famous online. So, it just goes to show you that no matter what any of our circumstances are, you never know what the end picture is going to look like,” said Culbertson.

As for the big Lions-Packers game this weekend, Walter does have a favorite team.

“Walter is rooting for the Lions on Sunday night, just in case anyone wondered,” said Culbertson.

