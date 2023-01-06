Marquette Farmers Market plans to re-brand, looks for experienced designer

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) -The Downtown Marquette Farmers Market is planning to re-brand this upcoming season, and they’re looking for an experienced designer to help.

The Farmers Market has been running for over two decades. Every year it provides and outlet for local farmers and vendors to sell their products.

Market Manager Sara Johnson said after so many years, it’s time to make some changes.

“After about 23 seasons, we are ready for a new look,” said Johnson. “So, we are looking to partner with an experienced designer to help us not only redesign our logo, but some brand elements as well.”

This summer, the Farmers Market will hold its usual Saturday morning and Wednesday evening markets.

Click here for more information about the upcoming season or to apply as a designer.

