Mariucci Family Beacon House of Marquette looks back on first year in new location

The Steve Mariucci Family Beacon House front entrance
The Steve Mariucci Family Beacon House front entrance(WLUC)
By Samuel McKnight
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 5:55 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) -The Mariucci family Beacon House in Marquette finished its first year in a new facility.

This week, they are taking a look at how it’s gone, and what lies ahead.

The Beacon house provides an affordable place to stay for those who are or have family in the midst of a medical emergency.

Over the past year, the Beacon House has provided over 8,000 overnight stays to 2,160 people.

Beacon House CEO Mary Tavernini-Dowling said it’s the guests, as much as the staff, that make the Beacon House special.

“These guests, they look out for each other. They understand what each other’s challenges are,” said Tavernini-Dowling. “Sometimes they forget their own worries, because they are taking care of someone who’s staying in the room next to them.”

In the future, the Beacon House plans to add a shuttling service for their guests to make travel to the hospital easier during the winter months.

Click here for more information about the Beacon House.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

After being responsible for the death of his mother in late January of last year, 18-year-old...
Hancock teen Isaiah Strieter sentenced to prison for manslaughter charge in mother’s death
Birchgrove Mobile Home has smoke after fire
UPDATE: Birchgrove Mobile Home Community fire under investigation in Marquette
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer
Gov. Whitmer encourages Michiganders to take advantage of health care savings
John Zanon in court (File)
Second defendant in Norway Township assault sentenced in Dickinson Co. District Court
FILE - Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin looks on during the second half of an NFL football...
Bills safety Damar Hamlin awake, communicating, doctors say

Latest News

Marquette Farmers market location
Marquette Farmers Market plans to re-brand, looks for experienced designer
NCT seeking trail angels
North Country Trail Association seeks trail adopters for Marquette Chapter
How to navigate health insurance deadlines
Bay Cliff Health Camp aerial photo.
Bay Cliff Health Camp Seeks Summer Camp Employees