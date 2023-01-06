Mariucci Family Beacon House of Marquette looks back on first year in new location

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) -The Mariucci family Beacon House in Marquette finished its first year in a new facility.

This week, they are taking a look at how it’s gone, and what lies ahead.

The Beacon house provides an affordable place to stay for those who are or have family in the midst of a medical emergency.

Over the past year, the Beacon House has provided over 8,000 overnight stays to 2,160 people.

Beacon House CEO Mary Tavernini-Dowling said it’s the guests, as much as the staff, that make the Beacon House special.

“These guests, they look out for each other. They understand what each other’s challenges are,” said Tavernini-Dowling. “Sometimes they forget their own worries, because they are taking care of someone who’s staying in the room next to them.”

In the future, the Beacon House plans to add a shuttling service for their guests to make travel to the hospital easier during the winter months.

