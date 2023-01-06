Marinette man arrested in connection with child pornography charges

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - United States Attorney Gregory J. Haanstad of the Eastern District of Wisconsin announced that on January 4, 2023, a criminal complaint was issued charging 36-year-old David A. Johnson of Marinette, Wisconsin, with attempted production of child pornography and the transfer of obscene material to a minor in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Sections 2251(a) and 1470.

The attempted production of child pornography charge carries a mandatory minimum sentence of 15 years and up to 30 years of incarceration in federal prison upon conviction.

The transfer of obscene material charge carries up to ten years’ imprisonment. A conviction on either charge would require Johnson to register as a sexual offender.

According to the criminal complaint, Johnson engaged in sexual conversations with minors located in Ohio and Florida using various social media applications. Johnson sent digital images of his genitals to the minors and urged the minors to send sexually explicit images of themselves to him.

Johnson also engaged with an individual whom he believed to be a minor child located in Wisconsin. That individual was in fact an undercover law enforcement agent investigating Johnson’s online activities.

This case is being investigated by the Green Bay and Milwaukee offices of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) with the assistance of the Marinette Police Department and the Marinette County Sheriff’s Office. It will be prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Daniel R. Humble.

A criminal complaint is only a charge and is not evidence of guilt. The defendant is presumed innocent and is entitled to a fair trial at which the government must prove him guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.