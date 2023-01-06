Gov. Whitmer declares this week as rivalry week ahead of MSU-UM basketball game

By TV6 News Team
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 6:19 AM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - Governor Gretchen Whitmer, a two-time alumna of Michigan State University, declared January 1 through January 7 as Rivalry Week in honor of Saturday’s rivalry basketball game between the Michigan State University Spartans and the University of Michigan Wolverines.

“I always look forward to watching the Spartans and Wolverines battle it out on the court in one of Michigan’s best sports traditions,” said Governor Whitmer. “Whether you bleed green and white or shout ‘go blue,’ I encourage every Michigander to show off their Spartan or Wolverine pride. As a Spartan, I’ll be rooting for MSU to continue their streak of winning in the Izzone. Go green!”

“Every year I’m thrilled to watch the matchup between the Wolverines and their rivals,” said Lieutenant Governor Gilchrist. “I know Michiganders will enjoy watching the Leaders and Best repeat their last win and show us all how great it is to be a Michigan Wolverine. Go Blue!”

Saturday’s basketball game marks the 191st meeting between the Michigan State University Spartans and the University of Michigan Wolverines. Although Michigan leads the head-to-head series overall 96-87, Michigan State has won six of the last 10 matchups.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

After being responsible for the death of his mother in late January of last year, 18-year-old...
Hancock teen Isaiah Strieter sentenced to prison for manslaughter charge in mother’s death
FILE - Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin looks on during the second half of an NFL football...
Bills safety Damar Hamlin awake, communicating, doctors say
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer
Gov. Whitmer encourages Michiganders to take advantage of health care savings
The aftermath of the explosion left debris everywhere.
Man dies instantly in garage explosion after he cut into a gas tank, police say
A cat from the Delta Animal Shelter.
Delta Animal Shelter takes in 30 new cats, will be adoptable in the coming weeks

Latest News

Escanaba City Council in Thursday night's meeting.
Escanaba City Manager job posting opens Friday
MQT Nutrition meals
New Year nutrition tips from MQT Nutrition, one registered dietitian
An EKG is one way cardiologists can detect any abnormalities in a person's heartbeat
Dickinson County cardiologist credits first responders for providing immediate care to Bills Safety Damar Hamlin
John Zanon in court (File)
Second defendant in Norway Township assault sentenced in Dickinson Co. District Court