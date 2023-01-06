Gov. Whitmer declares this week as rivalry week ahead of MSU-UM basketball game

LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - Governor Gretchen Whitmer, a two-time alumna of Michigan State University, declared January 1 through January 7 as Rivalry Week in honor of Saturday’s rivalry basketball game between the Michigan State University Spartans and the University of Michigan Wolverines.

“I always look forward to watching the Spartans and Wolverines battle it out on the court in one of Michigan’s best sports traditions,” said Governor Whitmer. “Whether you bleed green and white or shout ‘go blue,’ I encourage every Michigander to show off their Spartan or Wolverine pride. As a Spartan, I’ll be rooting for MSU to continue their streak of winning in the Izzone. Go green!”

“Every year I’m thrilled to watch the matchup between the Wolverines and their rivals,” said Lieutenant Governor Gilchrist. “I know Michiganders will enjoy watching the Leaders and Best repeat their last win and show us all how great it is to be a Michigan Wolverine. Go Blue!”

Saturday’s basketball game marks the 191st meeting between the Michigan State University Spartans and the University of Michigan Wolverines. Although Michigan leads the head-to-head series overall 96-87, Michigan State has won six of the last 10 matchups.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.