Fitness Friday: stick to your fitness goals by starting small

Tips and workouts from Personal Trainer Travis Alexander
A good way to start small is to practice your balance.
A good way to start small is to practice your balance.
By Tia Trudgeon
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 10:53 AM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - It’s the first Fitness Friday of 2023.

Have you been sticking to your fitness goals?

Personal Trainer Travis Alexander of TM Fitness says starting small, and fitting quick workouts into your schedule when you can, is the key to building a consistent routine.

Take 10 minutes of your day to move and stay active.

Tia Trudgeon shares simple ways of incorporating movement into otherwise sedentary activities.

Tia's fitness tip to stay moving.

If you’re just getting started on your fitness journey, keep it simple.

Alexander recommends doing balance exercises in your home before moving on to cardio or strength training.

A good way to start small is to practice your balance.

You can learn more about TM Fitness and its personal training options at tmfitnessmqt.com.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

After being responsible for the death of his mother in late January of last year, 18-year-old...
Hancock teen Isaiah Strieter sentenced to prison for manslaughter charge in mother’s death
Birchgrove Mobile Home has smoke after fire
UPDATE: Birchgrove Mobile Home Community fire under investigation in Marquette
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer
Gov. Whitmer encourages Michiganders to take advantage of health care savings
FILE - Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin looks on during the second half of an NFL football...
Bills safety Damar Hamlin awake, communicating, doctors say
The aftermath of the explosion left debris everywhere.
Man dies instantly in garage explosion after he cut into a gas tank, police say

Latest News

Poster for the Ultimate Bridal Event
A Bride’s Choice presents: The Ultimate Bridal Event 2023
Mobile home fire under investigation in Marquette
Birchgrove Mobile Home Community fire under investigation in Marquette
No injuries following Ishpeming garage fire Thursday evening
Gov. Whitmer declares this week as rivalry week ahead of MSU-UM basketball game