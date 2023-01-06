Fitness Friday: stick to your fitness goals by starting small

MARQUETTE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - It’s the first Fitness Friday of 2023.

Have you been sticking to your fitness goals?

Personal Trainer Travis Alexander of TM Fitness says starting small, and fitting quick workouts into your schedule when you can, is the key to building a consistent routine.

Take 10 minutes of your day to move and stay active.

Tia Trudgeon shares simple ways of incorporating movement into otherwise sedentary activities.

Tia's fitness tip to stay moving.

If you’re just getting started on your fitness journey, keep it simple.

Alexander recommends doing balance exercises in your home before moving on to cardio or strength training.

A good way to start small is to practice your balance.

You can learn more about TM Fitness and its personal training options at tmfitnessmqt.com.

