Escanaba City Manager job posting opens Friday

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - The city of Escanaba is looking for a new city manager and the application for the job opens Friday. Any current city of Escanaba employees can apply to be the city’s new manager.

Escanaba City Council voted to open the job posting for three business days. The job posting will close on Wednesday.

“People that are working here should have some knowledge of the ins and outs of the job of a city manager. We’ll see. If people want to apply, they’re more than welcome to apply now,” said Todd Flath, a member of Escanaba City Council.

Flath made the motion to open up the position to city employees.

Mayer Pro Tem Karen Moore disagreed. She wanted Interim City Manager Jim McNeil appointed to the job Thursday night at the meeting. But the rest of city council voted with Flath to offer the job to anyone qualified.

“I don’t know if there’s anybody who wants the job. [McNeil] wants the job, he’s doing a great job, but I think if there are other candidates out there, they should have the same opportunity to try to have the job,” said Flath.

The city’s previous manager, Patrick Jordan, left in November. That’s when McNeil started as interim.

“Most of my time is spent aiding the departments, helping them do the job that they do. They do a wide variety from utilities to governmental functions,” said McNeil.

After the job posting closes, Escanaba City Council will hold interviews on Jan. 18.

