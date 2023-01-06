City Commissioner Evan Bonsall resigns, notes hardships

(WLUC)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 12:54 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Evan Bonsall publicly announced Friday that he will be resigning as Marquette City Commissioner, effective Jan. 10.

Bonsall made the announcement in a post on his Facebook page, with accompanying photos of his letter of resignation.

Although Bonsall said he wishes to remain in Marquette, he cited the difficulties in securing a teaching position in the Marquette-Alger community upon graduating from Northern Michigan University with a MA in education.

Bonsall noted the additional housing crisis affecting Marquette has made it difficult to justify living separately from his wife who is pursuing her doctorate at the University of Wisconsin-Madison. Evan has subsequently accepted a new role in the Madison area as a high school U.S. history and political science teacher in the Madison area. He will begin the position later this month.

You can read Bonsall’s letter of resignation here.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

After being responsible for the death of his mother in late January of last year, 18-year-old...
Hancock teen Isaiah Strieter sentenced to prison for manslaughter charge in mother’s death
Birchgrove Mobile Home has smoke after fire
UPDATE: Birchgrove Mobile Home Community fire under investigation in Marquette
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer
Gov. Whitmer encourages Michiganders to take advantage of health care savings
FILE - Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin looks on during the second half of an NFL football...
Bills safety Damar Hamlin awake, communicating, doctors say
John Zanon in court (File)
Second defendant in Norway Township assault sentenced in Dickinson Co. District Court

Latest News

Mugshot of Dawaun Johnson from the Baraga County Sheriff's Office
UPDATE: Preliminary exam for Semi driver arrested in deadly L’Anse gas station crash pushed to February
Mobile home fire under investigation in Marquette
Birchgrove Mobile Home Community fire under investigation in Marquette
No injuries following Ishpeming garage fire Thursday evening
Gov. Whitmer declares this week as rivalry week ahead of MSU-UM basketball game