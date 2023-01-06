City Commissioner Evan Bonsall resigns, notes hardships

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Evan Bonsall publicly announced Friday that he will be resigning as Marquette City Commissioner, effective Jan. 10.

Bonsall made the announcement in a post on his Facebook page, with accompanying photos of his letter of resignation.

Although Bonsall said he wishes to remain in Marquette, he cited the difficulties in securing a teaching position in the Marquette-Alger community upon graduating from Northern Michigan University with a MA in education.

Bonsall noted the additional housing crisis affecting Marquette has made it difficult to justify living separately from his wife who is pursuing her doctorate at the University of Wisconsin-Madison. Evan has subsequently accepted a new role in the Madison area as a high school U.S. history and political science teacher in the Madison area. He will begin the position later this month.

You can read Bonsall’s letter of resignation here.

